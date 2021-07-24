Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Peter Song will preach on “For the Sake of God’s Name” at the 10:45 a.m. English worship service with Mandarin translation available. Korean language worship meets at 9:30 a.m. Services will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel by searching Gateway Karis Church Chino. Information: gatewaychurchchino.org.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Thien Doan will preach at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 13333 Ramona Ave. in the sanctuary with streaming outdoors in the courtyard. A recorded service may be watched online at lifesongcc.com.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz continues his series “In His Hands” with a message titled “Hope in God” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services that will be streamed on Facebook Live. Children’s church is available for children ages 3 to 12 during both services. Nursery is back at the 10 a.m. service only.
Wednesday ministries such as English service, Girls Ministries, Royal Rangers and Youth services are in person at 7:15 p.m. English service is also available on Facebook Live.
Spanish Wednesday services will continue to be held online.
Information: livingwordchino.org.
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will speak at the 11 a.m. Sunday service at 13721 Roswell Ave. in Chino. Koin Kids and Connect and Coffee will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sunday sessions can be seen on YouTube and Instagram @koinchurch
Information: info@koinchurch.org
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales invites the community to a verse-by-verse study through the Gospel of Mark at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services, with an online replay at 2 p.m.
Midweek service on Wednesday at 7 p.m. will go through Daniel.
The Sunday 5 p.m. service streamed online goes through the Book of Romans.
Men’s Bible study is at 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the banquet hall followed by breakfast.
On Friday, July 30, men will gather for a Bible study on the church patio from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. After the teaching, there will be fellowship and a steak dinner. Cost of the dinner is $10 per person and includes a steak, side, and a beverage.
To learn more about church events and services, call (909) 464-8255 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson continues the sermon series Ekklesia with his message “We Grow” at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services. For upcoming summer events at the church, located at 14601 Peyton Drive, visit cvc church.org.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Dr. Peter Young will preach on “Walking and Talking” at the 3 p.m. service that will be held indoors today (July 24) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino.
The service will be livestreamed.
