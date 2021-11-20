9-foot Menorah to be lit Nov. 30
The Chabad Jewish Center will hold a Hanukkah celebration at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills. Entertainment will include fire dancer Ivan De Leon, DJ Bunny, and the Maccabees and Dancing Rabbis.
A 9-foot menorah will be lit. The event will also include Hanukkah giveaways, latkes, donuts, and chocolate gelt.
Hanukkah begins at sundown Sunday, Nov. 28, and continues through Monday, Dec. 6.
Information: Mendy Harlig, (909) 890-8677 or visit jewishchinohills.com.
Bethlehem reenactment
An outdoor event free to the community called “Walk Through Bethlehem” will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 3354 Eucalyptus Ave. in Chino Hills.
Visitors will enter the parking lot through a gate and come upon a scene representing Old Town Bethlehem including a nativity with animals.
Volunteers will be dressed in clothing of that era and booths will be set up with canvas sides to resemble little shops featuring demonstrations such as candle-making and pottery making.
Children will be able to make Christmas crafts.
There will be fresh-made bread, fruit, and a cookie stand, all free.
Church to give away food
The Chino Valley Chinese-English Church will distribute produce boxes to the community from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Dec. 3 at the church at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino. All are welcome regardless of income. Two hundred boxes of fresh fruit and vegetables will be given away on a first come, first served basis.
Information: Pastor Paul Cho, (626) 217-5782.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Andy Huong will speak on “Intentional Thanksgiving” at the 3 p.m. service that will be held indoors and online today (Nov. 20) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will continue his series Come to Worship with a message titled “Pouring out our Hearts to God” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services that will in person and streamed on Facebook Live. Spanish-speaking services will be in person and on Facebook Live at 1:30 p.m. Information: livingwordchino.org.
Chino Valley Calvary Chapel
Pastor David Rosales will preach on Mark at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services with a replay online at 2 p.m. The Book of Acts is being taught by at the 5 p.m. Sunday service. A 6:30 a.m. men’s Bible study is held at the banquet hall followed by breakfast on Tuesdays. A Wednesday service at 7 p.m. goes through the book of Titus.
A Thanksgiving feast will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 25 in the banquet hall.
The event is free, but you must sign up to bring a dish to secure your seat. The meal includes a time of worship, devotion, and fellowship.
Chino United Methodist
The church is now meeting onsite. Margaret Hogarth will speak on “Living a Life that Matters” based on John 18:33-37 at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Face coverings and social distancing is required, regardless of vaccination status. Sunday service that will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos and will be uploaded to YouTube, search Chino United Methodist Church. To register for in-person worship, call the office at (909) 628-1107 Monday through Thursday. Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org.
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will speak on “Putting God First” at the 11 a.m. Sunday service at 13721 Roswell Ave. in Chino. Koin Kids and Connect and Coffee will take place at 10:30 a.m.
Sunday sessions can be seen on YouTube and Instagram @koinchurch.
Information: info@koinchurch.org
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will conclude the sermon series “Hope in Unprecedented Times” with his message on 2 Thessalonians 3:6-18 at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services at 14601 Peyton Drive. For upcoming events, visit cvcchurch.org.
Christ Lutheran Church of Chino
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Rejoice Always!” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service on Sunday at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino. Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
Alzheimer’s support group
A support group for caregivers of someone with Alzheimer’s Disease may attend a “coffee and conversation” support group from 10 to 11:30 a.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month, or from 6 to 7:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays at Chino Valley Community Church, 14601 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Information: (909) 270-0866.
