Christ Lutheran
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Truth and Grace” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service on Sunday at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino, with COVID-19 safety measures in place. Services can also be found on the church’s YouTube channel at Christ Lutheran Church of Chino. Information: (714) 392-1366.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor See Wei Toh will preach on “Unity in Christ” at the 3 p.m. outdoor service today (Feb. 20) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino. The service will be livestreamed.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Paul Lehman-Schletewitz will preach on “Doing our Duty for the Lord” during the 10:45 a.m. English service, with Mandarin translation available, that will be livestreamed on YouTube via the church’s website at gate waychurchchino.org.
The 9:30 a.m. Korean service will be livestreamed on YouTube. Information: gate waychurchchino@hotmail.com.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Matthew Seargeant will speak on “Limits for Lent” based on Genesis 9:8-17 and Mark 1:9-15 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service that will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos. The service will be uploaded on YouTube and can be viewed by searching Chino United Methodist Church.
Chino Valley Community Church
Chino Valley Community Church will open its doors to inside worship during the 9 a.m. service. Seating is limited and reservations are required by visiting cvcchurch.org or the church app.
The service can also be viewed online. The 11 a.m. service will be held outdoors at 14601 Peyton Drive. Pastor Brian Benson will continue the series “Good News—The Gospel of Matthew.”
Lifesong Community
Pastor Mark Shiraki will preach at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 13333 Ramona Ave. The service will be livestreamed. Visit lifesongcc.com.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will wrap up the series “Give to Live: It’s all God’s Anyway” with a message “A Generous Life” at Sunday services in person and on Facebook Live at 8:30 and 10 a.m.
The mid-week English service is in person and streamed on Facebook Live, also at 7:15 p.m. Spanish Wednesday services are online at 7:15 p.m. The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave.
Koin Church
Members are gathering in house churches at 10 a.m. Sundays. For locations, email sflores@koinchurch.org.
Pastor Sam Flores will speak about Jacob in the Book of Genesis. Sunday sessions can be seen on YouTube and Instagram@koinchurch.
