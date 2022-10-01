Lion Tamers Ministry
Chino Valley Calvary Chapel offers Lion Tamers Ministry at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Fridays at 12205 N. Pipeline Ave. in Chino that provides Biblical support for people struggling with substance abuse, family and marital issues, anger, and other habitual sins.
The group offers an examination of Scripture and Biblical principles designed to help a person work through and gain victory over addiction, personal and relational issues, sin, and other behaviors to help lead to restoration and wholeness in Christ.
Information: (909) 464-8255.
St. Paul the Apostle
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Chino Hills will hold its 33rd annual harvest festival from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23 at 14085 Peyton Drive.
The times are 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21; 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23.
A 5K run-walk will take place at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
Koin Church
Pastor Samuel Flores will speak at the 11 a.m. Sunday service at 13721 Roswell Ave. in Chino.
Koin Kids and Connect and Coffee will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sunday sessions can be seen on YouTube and Instagram @koinchurch.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the sermon series “Radical: Confidence and Purpose” with his message “Purpose Preserves Grace Alone” at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services. For upcoming events at the church, located at 14601 Peyton Drive, visit cvcchurch.org.
Chino Valley Calvary Chapel
Pastor David Rosales is teaching on the Book of Mark at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services with a replay online at 2 p.m. at Calvary Chapel Chino Valley.
The 5 p.m. Sunday online study is on the Song of Solomon.
The book of Ephesians is being presented at the Wednesday service at 7 p.m. with an emphasis on spiritual warfare.
Men’s Bible study is studying 2 Kings Tuesdays at 6:30 a.m. in the banquet hall followed by breakfast.
Young Adults for ages 18 to 28 meet at 7:30 p.m. Mondays for worship and studying the Book of Acts. Childcare is available.
The church is at 12205 N. Pipeline Ave. in Chino.
Information: (909) 464-8255, ext. 281.
Chino Valley Chinese Church
Dr. Elissa Kido will speak on “What Kind of Giver are You?” at the 3 p.m. service today (Oct. 1) at Chino Valley Chinese Church, 4136 Riverside Drive Chino, CA 91710.
The service will be streamed online.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor Ruiz will continue his series “Relationships God’s Way” with the message “You and Your Friends” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services that will be livestreamed on Facebook.
Spanish service is at 1:30 p.m.
