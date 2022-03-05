Spring Festival on St. Patrick’s Day
Charis Women’s Ministry of Calvary Chapel Chino Valley invites the community to an outdoor spring festival called “Showers of Blessing” from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 17 at the church, 12205 Pipeline Ave., south of Philadelphia Street, in Chino.
The outdoor festival will include 60 local artisans and vendors and food trucks.
Chino United Methodist Church
The church is worshipping in person. Rev. Hee Jung Yu will speak at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service on “No Matter What” based on Luke 4:1-13. For the link, visit the church’s Facebook page: facebook.com/chinoumc/
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Paul Cho will speak on “Open My Eyes, That I May See” at the 3 p.m. service in person and online today (March 5) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino.
Chino Valley Calvary Chapel
Pastor David Rosales will preach on the Gospel of Mark at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services with a replay online at 2 p.m. The Book of Acts is taught at the 5 p.m. Sunday service.
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will speak on Ephesians at the 11 a.m. Sunday service at 13721 Roswell Ave. in Chino. Koin Kids and Connect and Coffee will take place at 10:30 a.m.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the sermon series on Judges: Disgrace and Deliverance, with the message “The Days of Samson, part 2” at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services at 14601 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Michael Tafoya will speak at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services that will be livestreamed on Facebook. Nursery and youth is at the 10 a.m. service only.
Spanish service at 1:30 p.m. is in person and on Facebook.
