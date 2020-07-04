Zoom meeting for divorced Catholics
The “Catholic Divorce Ministry Hangout” continues 7 p.m. Wednesdays in July facilitated by members of the San Bernardino Diocese Catholic Divorce Ministry Council.
The meetings are one-hour long and open to all Catholics anywhere.
Participants must register at bit.ly/cdmhangout and they will be emailed a link to the meeting.
Information: Diane Dale at CDM@sbdiocese.org.
First Chino United Reformed
Rev. Bradd Nymeyer will conduct in-person Sunday services 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 6159 Riverside Drive, Chino. The morning services will be titled “Man’s Questions and God’s Answers” based on Psalms 5:1-12 and the evening service message will be entitled “The Church at Prayer” based on Acts 4:23-31.
For church attendance guidelines regarding in-person worship, visit chino urc.org.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Matthew Seargeant will begin a five-part series on “Little Known People of the Bible: A Bystander” based on Matthew 27:27-32 at the livestreamed service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos. The service will be uploaded on YouTube and can be viewed by searching Chino United Methodist Church. Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org and click on worship, then sermons.
Church of Christ
The Church of Christ welcomes the community to the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service. Facemasks should be worn. The building has been sanitized and every precaution has been taken to ensure a safe and healthy environment. Jim Lloyd’s sermon title is “Jesus Uncensored.” The church is at 11940 Telephone Ave. in Chino.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales invites the community to in-person Sunday services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. on 2nd Corinthians at 12205 Pipeline Ave. in Chino.
A replay of the services is online at 2 p.m. He is teaching through the book of 1st Timothy at the 5 p.m. Sunday service that is streamed online.
An in-person service is held 7 p.m. Wednesdays on the Book of John.
Pastor Rosales and his wife Marie are featured at 7 p.m. Fridays on the topic of marriage streamed online.
The pastor does an online teaching on the Song of Solomon 7 p.m. Saturdays.
A young adults’ Bible study is 7:30 p.m. in the chapel with social distancing.
A men’s Bible study begins 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the chapel. Breakfast is served after the study.
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will preach on “Small Stories, Big God, Part 8” at the livestreamed 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services at koin.online.church.
The Koin Kids messages can be found Sunday morning on the church’s YouTube by searching Koin Church.
The church is at 13150 Mountain Ave., Chino.
Information: koinchurch.org or Instagram: @koinchurch.
Christ Lutheran Church
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “You Who are Weary…Play!” at the 8 a.m. traditional and 10 a.m. contemporary services with COVID-19 safety measures in place. The church is at 5500 Francis Ave., Chino. All services can be viewed on YouTube by searching Christ Lutheran Church of Chino.
Information: (714) 392-1366.
Chino Valley Community
Gary Miller will continue the sermon series “Choosing Wisdom: Clear Direction from Proverbs” with his message “The Path of Contentment” at the 9 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services at 14601 Peyton Drive. To reserve a seat, visit cvc church.org.
Live streaming will continue on the Chino Valley Community Church Facebook Page and on the website.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Paul Lehman-Schletewitz will preach on “Peace at Home is Possible” inside the chapel during the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service with Mandarin translation that will be livestreamed on YouTube via the church’s website at gatewaychurchchino.org.
Korean service streams from the chapel at 9:45 a.m.
The 10:45 a.m. Mandarin service will be held inside the fireside room.
Information: 628-6598 or email gatewaychurchchino@hotmail.com.
