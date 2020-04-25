Chino United Methodist
Congregants may view Rev. Matthew Seargeant’s sermon on “On the Road Again,” based on Luke 24:13-35, during a Facebook livestream at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Visit Facebook and search “Chino United Methodist Church videos.” After the livestream, the service will be uploaded to YouTube – search for Chino United Methodist Church.
Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org.
Information: 628-1107.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Andy Huong will preach on “Sardis: In Need of CPR” today (April 25) during the livestreaming service at 3:30 p.m. Information: (626) 217-5782, cvccsda.org.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Peter Song will preach on “Fulfilling a Holy Responsibility” at the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service that will be live streamed on YouTube via the church’s website at gatewaychurchchino.org.
Information: 628-6598 or visit gatewaychurchchino.org.
Christ Lutheran Church
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Burning on the Road” on the church’s YouTube channel or visit christ churchchino.org. The church is at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino.
Information: (714) 392-1366.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the sermon series “Resurrection: Stories of New Life” with the message “The Resurrection of a Son” during a livestream at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday on the Chino Valley Community Church Facebook Page or on the website at cvcchurch.org.
Living Word Assembly
Living Word will hold a Facebook Live service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday as Pastor Victor M. Ruiz preaches on “What God Did for Me.”
Mid-week service will be held 7:15 p.m. Wednesday via Facebook Live and youth service will be on Instagram @unashamedyouthlwa at 7:25 p.m. Spanish service will be held 7:15 p.m. Wednesday on Facebook Live by entering Palabra Viva Chino.
The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave., Chino.
Information: 465-9500 or visit livingwordchino.org.
Lifesong Community
Daniel Estrella will preach online at lifesongcc.com at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Evangelical Free Church of America is at 13333 Ramona Ave., Chino.
Information: 590-0208 or visit lifesongcc.com.
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will speak on The Book of James, part 3, at the livestreamed 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services via koin.online.church.com.
The Koin kids messages can be found Sunday morning on the church’s YouTube or at koinchurch.org.
The church is at 13150 Mountain Ave., Chino.
Information: koinchurch.org or Instagram: @koinchurch. Podcast: Koin Church.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales invites the community to visit calvaryccv.org/watch-live for Sunday morning services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. for a verse-by-verse teaching through 2 Corinthians. The church, at 12205 Pipeline Ave., Chino, will also livestream Wednesday services on 7 p.m. with a verse-by-verse study in the Gospel of John. The 5 p.m. Sunday service will also be streamed online.
Services can also be viewed on the Calvary Chapel Chino Valley Facebook page.
