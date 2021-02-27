Christ Lutheran
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Take Up Your Cross” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service on Sunday at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino, with COVID-19 safety measures in place. Services can also be found on the church’s YouTube channel at Christ Lutheran Church of Chino. Information: (714) 392-1366.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Andy Huong will preach on “Where the Topnotch Camera Fails” at the 3 p.m. outdoor service today (Feb. 27) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino. The service will be livestreamed.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales will teach at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday indoor services on the Book of Revelation that will be replayed online at 2 p.m.
He will teach on the Book of Romans at the 5 p.m. service that is streamed online. On Wednesday, he will lead a study through the Book of Job at 7 p.m.
A young adult Bible study is held at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the banquet hall.
A men’s Bible study is held at 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the chapel followed by breakfast.
Victory Baptist Church
Pastor Brian Pattison will speak on the Book of Mark at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. services at 14132 San Antonio Ave. Evening service will be held at 6 p.m. with a series on Romans. Kidz Klub meets during the service. Stedfast Youth meets at 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Bible Study is at 6:30 p.m. Rides are available for those who cannot drive to church.
Information: (909) 597-0409 or visit vbcchino.com.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Peter Song will preach on “True Worship” during the 10:45 a.m. English service, with Mandarin translation available, that will be livestreamed on YouTube via the church’s website at gate waychurchchino.org.
The 9:30 a.m. Korean service will be livestreamed on YouTube. Information: gate waychurchchino@hotmail.com.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Matthew Seargeant will speak on “Laughing through Lent” based on Genesis 17:1-7 and 15-16 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service that will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos. The service will be uploaded on YouTube and can be viewed by searching Chino United Methodist Church.
Chino Valley Community Church
Chino Valley Community Church has opened its doors to inside worship during the 9 a.m. service. Seating is limited and reservations are required by visiting cvcchurch.org or the church app. The service can also be viewed online. The 11 a.m. service will be held outdoors at 14601 Peyton Drive. Pastor Brian Benson will continue the series “Good News—The Gospel of Matthew.”
Lifesong Community
Pastor Daryl Murata will preach at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 13333 Ramona Ave. The service will be livestreamed. Visit life songcc.com.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will begin a new series “Death Interrupted” with a message titled “Death, Now What?” at Sunday services in person and on Facebook Live at 8:30 and 10 a.m. The mid-week English service is in person and streamed on Facebook Live, also at 7:15 p.m. Spanish Wednesday services are online at 7:15 p.m. The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave. Visit livingwordchino.org.
Koin Church
The church has a new location where Sunday service is held at 11 a.m. at 13721 Roswell Ave., Suite E, in Chino. The service will be livestreamed at 11:30 a.m. Pastor Sam Flores will speak on the book of Genesis.
Sunday sessions can be seen on YouTube and Instagram @koinchurch.
Information: sflores@koinchurch.org.
To submit church announcements, email to mnapoles@championnewspapers.com no later than noon on Wednesdays.
