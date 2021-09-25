Blue Mass at St. Paul the Apostle
A “Blue Mass” will be celebrated for police, firefighters, and first responders at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 14085 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills. The Mass is open to the community. The principal celebrant will be Bishop Alberto Rojas.
The Blue Mass is celebrated in the San Bernardino Diocese each year at different parish locations.
Christ Lutheran Church of Chino
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “The Trust Cycle” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service on Sunday at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino.
Services can also be found on the church’s YouTube channel at Christ Lutheran Church of Chino.
Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will continue his series on the life of Joseph with a message titled “The Death of Joseph” in person at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services that will be streamed on Facebook Live.
Spanish-speaking services will be in person and on Facebook Live at 1:30 p.m.
Nursery is at the 10 a.m. service.
Wednesday’s English service, girls ministries, Royal Rangers and youth services are in person at 7:15 p.m. Mid-week English service is also on Facebook Live. Spanish Wednesday services will continue to be held online.
Information: livingwordchino.org.
Chino United Methodist
The church is worshipping in person. Masks and social distancing will be required regardless of vaccination status. To register for in-person worship, call the office at (909) 628-1107 Monday through Thursday. Rev. Hee Jung Yu will preach on Kingdom Workers Series 4 “Witness” based on John 4:1-30 and 39-42 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service that will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos and will be uploaded to YouTube, search Chino United Methodist Church.
Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Andy Huong will preach on “Bitter Before Sweet” at the 3 p.m. service that will be held indoors and online today (Sept. 25) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino.
Chino Valley Calvary Chapel
Pastor David Rosales will preach on Mark at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services with a replay online at 2 p.m.
Wednesday service will include a verse-by-verse study on the Book of Daniel at 7 p.m.
The Book of Acts is being taught by Pastor David Rosales at the 5 p.m. Sunday service.
A men’s Bible study is held at 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the Banquet Hall followed by breakfast.
The women’s ministry will host its 14th annual Women’s Conference Friday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 2 with the theme “The Decision” from Joshua 24:15.
Information: (909) 464-8255.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Phillip Blazek will continue the sermon series “Hope in Unprecedented Times” with his message “Living Quietly in a Loud World” at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services at 14601 Peyton Drive. For upcoming events, visit cvcchurch.org.
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will speak at the 11 a.m. Sunday service at 13721 Roswell Ave. in Chino. Koin Kids and Connect and Coffee will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sunday sessions can be seen on YouTube and Instagram @koinchurch.
Information: info@koinchurch.org.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Ed Ganigan will preach at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 13333 Ramona Ave. in the sanctuary with streaming outdoors in the courtyard. A recorded service may be watched online at lifesongcc.com.
