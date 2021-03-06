Christ Lutheran
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “The Foolish Cross” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service on Sunday at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino, with COVID-19 safety measures in place. Services can also be found on the church’s YouTube channel at Christ Lutheran Church of Chino. Information: (714) 392-1366.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Paul Cho will preach on “Today Salvation Has Come to This House” at the 3 p.m. outdoor service today (March 6) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino. The service will be livestreamed.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales will teach at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday indoor services on the Book of Revelation that will be replayed online at 2 p.m.
He will teach on the Book of Romans at the 5 p.m. service that is streamed online. On Wednesday, he will lead a study through the Book of Job at 7 p.m.
A young adult Bible study is held at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the banquet hall.
A men’s Bible study is held at 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the chapel followed by breakfast.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Paul Lehman-Schletewitz will preach on “A Steadfast Heart” during the 10:45 a.m. English service, with Mandarin translation available, that will be livestreamed on YouTube via the church’s website at gate waychurchchino.org.
The 9:30 a.m. Korean-language service will be livestreamed on YouTube. Information: gatewaychurchchino@hotmail.com.
Lifesong Community
Guest preacher Dave Sasaki will preach at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 13333 Ramona Ave. outdoors in the courtyard. The service will be livestreamed. Visit life songcc.com.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Matthew Seargeant will speak on “Why Reinvent the Wheel?” based on Exodus 20:1-17 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service that will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos. The service will be uploaded on YouTube and can be viewed by searching Chino United Methodist Church.
Chino Valley Community Church
Pastor Phillip Blazek will continue his teaching from the Good News series at the 9 a.m. indoor service and the 11 a.m. outdoor service at 14601 Peyton Drive. Upcoming church events may be found by visiting cvcchurch.org.
Koin Church
The church has a new location where Sunday service is held at 11 a.m. at 13721 Roswell Ave., Suite E, in Chino. The service will be livestreamed at 11:30 a.m. Pastor Sam Flores will speak on “The Power of Preparation” in relation to Joseph’s life in the Old Testament. Sunday sessions can be seen on YouTube and Instagram @koinchurch.
Information: sflores@koinchurch.org.
