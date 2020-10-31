Men’s ministry to host free breakfast
The men’s ministry of Calvary Chapel Chino Valley is inviting all men in the community to a “Men’s Breakfast” at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.
Guest speaker will be Pastor Brenen Beller from Regenerate Church of Huntington Beach.
Breakfast burritos will be served.
Tickets can be purchased online by visiting calvaryccv.org/mens-breakfast or at the church office, 12205 Pipeline Ave. in Chino. Information: 464-8255.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Stirling Berry will preach on “Jesus Always Exceeds All of our Expectations” at the 3:30 p.m. outdoor service today (Oct. 31) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino. The service will be livestreamed.
Koin Church
Members are gathering in house churches at 10 a.m. Sundays. For locations, email sflores@koinchurch.org. Pastor Sam Flores will share a message from the “New Beginnings” series with his sermon on the story of Noah. Sunday sessions can be seen on YouTube and Instagram @koinchurch.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Daryl Murata will preach online at lifesongcc.com at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The church meets outdoors at 9 a.m. Sundays at 13333 Ramona Ave., Chino.
Participants must RSVP at life songcc.com. Seating is limited. Information: 590-0208 or visit lifesongcc.com.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Phillip Blazek will continue the series “Good News: the Gospel of Matthew” at the 9 and 11 a.m. services.
The 11 a.m. service will be outdoors at 14601 Peyton Drive. The 9 a.m. service will be online only at cvcchurch.org, YouTube and Facebook.
The church will hold a Trunk or Treat event at 5 p.m. today (Oct. 31).
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales will teach on the book of Revelation at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday at 12205 Pipeline Ave. in Chino.
The 5 p.m. Sunday service on the book of Romans will be livestreamed.
On Wednesday, the pastor will teach indoors on the book of Job at 7 p.m.
A men’s Bible study begins 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the chapel.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Matthew Seargeant will speak on “Hope Despite What We See” based on Revelation 7:9-17 at the livestreamed service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos.
The service will be uploaded on YouTube and can be viewed by searching Chino United Methodist Church.
Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org and click on worship, then sermons.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Paul Lehman-Schletewitz will preach on “Asking God for Wisdom” at the 10:45 a.m. service that will be livestreamed on YouTube via the church’s website at gate waychurchchino.org.
The Korean service will be livestreamed at 9:45 a.m.
Information: gatewaychurchchino@hotmail.com.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will begin a new series “PG: Parental Guidance Needed” with a message “God Loves Kids.” Services will be in person and on Facebook Live at 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday.
Mid-week services, Girls Ministries, Royal Rangers, and youth services are in person at 7:15 p.m.
Spanish Wednesday services are online at 7:15 p.m.
Mid-week English service is in person and streamed on Facebook Live at 7:15 p.m.
The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave. in Chino.
