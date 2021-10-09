Women’s western-style brunch
The Chino Valley Christian Women’s Connection welcomes all women in the community to “The Yellow Rose of Texas” luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 at a new location, the McCoy Barn, 14280 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills. Check-in and shopping will take place at 10:30 a.m.
A western-style buffet will be available. Women are encouraged to wear western-style clothing and bring their favorite mug to use.
Line dancing will be led by Bonnie Reed, a professional line dancer.
Darlene Incando will be the inspirational speaker with the topic “Whose Kid Are You?”
The event will include vendors and raffle drawings benefitting Stonecroft, a non-profit, non-denominational organization.
Cost is $25 with payment at the door in cash or check. RSVP by Friday, Oct. 22.
Information: Paula Milberger, (909) 636-8144.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Peter Song will preach on “Being Good is Not Good Enough” at the 10:45 a.m. English language worship service on Sunday with Mandarin translation available. Korean language worship meets at 9:30 a.m.
Services will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel by searching Gateway Karis Church Chino. Information: gatewaychurchchino.org.
Christ Lutheran Church of Chino
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Levels of Intimacy” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service on Sunday at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino. Services can also be found on the church’s YouTube channel at Christ Lutheran Church of Chino.
Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Appreciation Day will be celebrated with a special message by Victor M. Ruiz, Jr. in person at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services that will be streamed on Facebook Live. Spanish-speaking services will be in person and on Facebook Live at 1:30 p.m.
Information: livingwordchino.org.
Chino Valley Calvary Chapel
Pastor David Rosales will preach on Mark at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services with a replay online at 2 p.m. The Book of Acts is being taught by Pastor David Rosales at the 5 p.m. Sunday service.
On Monday, Oct. 11 guest speaker Brenen Beeler of Regenerate Church in Orange County will share a message. Special guest Shane Lantz will lead worship. The young adult ministry is at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the banquet hall.
Information: (909) 464-8255.
Chino United Methodist
To register for in-person worship, call the office at (909) 628-1107 Monday through Thursday. Jennifer McDermott will preach on “Here is your Sign” based on John 5:31-47 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service that will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos and will be uploaded to YouTube, search Chino United Methodist Church. Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Paul Cho will preach on “The Old Rugged Cross” at the 3 p.m. service that will be held indoors and online today (Oct. 9) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Phillip Blazek will continue the sermon series “Hope in Unprecedented Times” with his message “Children of the Day” at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services at 14601 Peyton Drive. For upcoming events, such as Trunk or Treat, visit cvcchurch.org.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Mark Shiraki will preach at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 13333 Ramona Ave. in the sanctuary with streaming outdoors in the courtyard. A recorded service may be watched online at lifesongcc.com.
