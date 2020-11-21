New Community helps La Lima
New Community Church in Chino is seeking donations to help the people of La Lima, Honduras, who have been devastated by Hurricanes Eta and Iota in the last ten days.
The mother of a staff member is a pastor in La Lima and will use the funds to purchase food and clothing for the people who have lost their homes in the flooding.
The church is collecting funds during worship services or residents may visit the church’s Facebook page at “New Community Brethren in Christ Church” for information on how to donate.
Pastor Mike Shipman will speak from Psalm 100 at 9 a.m. Sunday on the covered patio at 13000 Pipeline Ave. in Chino, following social distance guidelines. Attendees may bring their own lawn chairs or use provided chairs. He said the temperature will be pleasant with a forecast of 68 degrees.
The message will be livestreamed from the church’s Facebook page.
Information: newcommunitybic.org.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Daryl Murata will preach outdoors at 10:30 a.m. at 13333 Ramona Ave. in Chino. Participants must RSVP at life songcc.com. Seating is limited.
The church meets online at the same time.
Seth Gruber to speak on abortion
Guest speaker Seth Gruber, who has been speaking publicly on behalf of unborn children since he was 19, will give a message on abortion at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services at Calvary Chapel Chino Valley, 12205 Pipeline Ave. in Chino.
Mr. Gruber has spoken across the country to equip pro-life advocates to be a gracious and persuasive voice for unborn children.
The 5 p.m. Sunday service on the book of Romans will be livestreamed at calvaryccv.org.
On Wednesday, Pastor David Rosales will teach indoors on the book of Job at 7 p.m.
A young adults Bible study on the book of James for ages 18 to late 20s will take place in the banquet hall at 7:30 p.m. Mondays with social distancing.
A men’s Bible study begins 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the chapel followed by breakfast.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Matthew Seargeant will speak on “Where is Jesus?” based on Matthew 25:31-46 at the livestreamed service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos.
The service will be uploaded on YouTube and can be viewed by searching Chino United Methodist Church.
Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org and click on worship, then sermons.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the series “Good News: the Gospel of Matthew” at the 9 and 11 a.m. services.
The 11 a.m. service will be outdoors at 14601 Peyton Drive.
The 9 a.m. service will be online only at cvcchurch.org, YouTube and Facebook.
Information: cvcchurch.org.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will continue the series “PG: Parental Guidance Needed” with a message “Raising Children is Hard Work.”
Services will be in person and on Facebook Live at 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday.
Mid-week services, Girls Ministries, Royal Rangers, and youth services are in person at 7:15 p.m. The mid-week English service is streamed on Facebook Live, also at 7:15 p.m.
Spanish Wednesday services are online at 7:15 p.m.
The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave. in Chino.
Koin Church
Members are gathering in an outdoor location at 9 a.m. Sunday. For location, visit Instagram @koin church.
Pastor Sam Flores will share a message from the “New Beginnings” series. Sunday sessions can be seen on YouTube and Instagram.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Peter Song will preach on “Confidence to Speak the Truth” at the 10:45 a.m. combined English/Korean service that will be livestreamed on You Tube via the church’s website at gatewaychurchchi no.org.
The 9:45 a.m. Korean service will not take place this week.
Information: gateway churchchino@hotmail.com.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Dr. Andy Wan will preach on “What is Missing?” at the 3:30 p.m. outdoor service today (Nov. 21) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino.
The service will be livestreamed.
