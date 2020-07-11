Lifesong Community
Pastor Mark Shiraki will preach online at lifesongcc.com at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Evangelical Free Church of America is at 13333 Ramona Ave., Chino.
Information: 590-0208 or visit lifesongcc.com.
CrossPoint Church
Pastor Don Porter will preach online with the message “Absolute Truth” in the
“Paradigm Shift” series. Visit crosspointchino.org. On Monday, July 13, craft day will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on the lawn north of the preschool building. Children will make marshmallow sculptures and foam visors, while social distancing. Children entering third grade may stay without their parents. They should be picked up at 11:30 a.m. Participants should bring water bottles. The church is at 6950 Edison Ave. in Chino.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Mark Lastimoso will preach on “When God Says No” at the 3:30 p.m. in-person service today (July 11) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino. The service will be livestreamed.
Information: (626) 217-5782 or cvccsda.org.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Matthew Seargeant will speak on the second part of a five-part series on “Little Known People of the Bible: A King” based on Acts 26:24-32 at the livestreamed service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos. The service will be uploaded on YouTube and can be viewed by searching Chino United Methodist Church. Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org and click on worship, then sermons.
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will begin a new collection of talks at the livestreamed 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services at koin.online.church.
The Koin Kids messages can be found Sunday morning on the church’s YouTube by searching Koin Church.
The church is at 13150 Mountain Ave., Chino.
Information: koinchurch.org or Instagram: @koin church.
Christ Lutheran Church
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Jesus Appleseed” at the 8 a.m. traditional and 10 a.m. contemporary services with COVID-19 safety measures in place. The church is at 5500 Francis Ave., Chino.All services can be viewed on YouTube by searching Christ Lutheran Church of Chino.
Information: (714) 392-1366.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales invites the community to in-person Sunday services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. on 2nd Corinthians at 12205 Pipeline Ave. in Chino.
A replay of the services is online at 2 p.m. He is teaching through the book of 1st Timothy at the 5 p.m. Sunday service that is streamed online.
An in-person service is held 7 p.m. Wednesdays on the Book of John.
Pastor Rosales and his wife Marie are featured at 7 p.m. Fridays on “Moments with Pastor David and Marie” on the topic of marriage streamed online.
The pastor does an online teaching on the Song of Solomon 7 p.m. Saturdays.
A young adults’ Bible study is 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the chapel with social distancing.
A men’s Bible study begins 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the chapel with social distancing. Breakfast is served after the study.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the sermon series “Choosing Wisdom: Clear Direction from Proverbs” with his message “The Path of Destruction” at the 9 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services at 14601 Peyton Drive. To reserve a seat, visit cvcchurch.org. Live streaming will continue on the Chino Valley Community Church Facebook Page, YouTube and on the website.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Peter Song will preach on “Salvation & Judgment” in the chapel during the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service with Mandarin translation that will be livestreamed on YouTube via the church’s website at gatewaychurchchino.org.
Korean service streams from the chapel at 9:45 a.m.
The 10:45 a.m. Mandarin service will be held in the fireside room.
Information: 628-6598 or email gatewaychurchchino@hotmail.com.
