Zoom meeting for divorced Catholics
The “Catholic Divorce Ministry Hangout” will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesdays through the month of July facilitated by members of the San Bernardino Diocese Catholic Divorce Ministry Council.
The meetings are one-hour long and open to all Catholics anywhere.
Participants must register at bit.ly/cdmhangout and they will be emailed a link to the meeting.
Information: Diane Dale at CDM@sbdiocese.org.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales invites the community to in-person Sunday services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. on 2nd Corinthians at 12205 Pipeline Ave. in Chino.
A replay of the services will take place online at 2 p.m. He is teaching through the book of 1st Timothy at the 5 p.m. Sunday service that is streamed online.
An in-person service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the Book of John.
Pastor Rosales and his wife Marie will be interviewed at 7 p.m. Fridays on the topic of marriage called “Moments with Pastor David and Marie” that will be streamed online.
The pastor will do an online teaching on the Song of Solomon at 7 p.m. Saturdays.
A young adults’ Bible study is at 7:30 p.m. in the chapel with social distancing.
A men’s Bible study begins at 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the chapel. Breakfast is served after the study.
Baha’is of Chino to host devotion
The Baha’is of Chino invite people of all backgrounds to join a Chino Unity Devotion in a Zoom meeting called “Unity in Diversity” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 2.
The online meeting will include prayer for the nation during these troubled times.
Participants are invited to recite poetry or holy writings. To participate, call (323) 844-3777.
Lifesong Community
Guest speaker Kevin West of Japan will preach online at lifesongcc.com at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Evangelical Free Church of America is at 13333 Ramona Ave., Chino.
Information: 590-0208 or visit lifesongcc.com.
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will preach on “Small Stories, Big God, Part 7” at the livestreamed 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services at koin.online.church.
The Koin Kids messages can be found Sunday morning on the church’s YouTube by searching Koin Church.
The church is at 13150 Mountain Ave., Chino.
Information: koinchurch.org or Instagram: @koin church.
Christ Lutheran Church
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “A Cup of Cold Water” at the 8 a.m. traditional and 10 a.m. contemporary services with COVID-19 safety measures in place. The church is at 5500 Francis Ave., Chino. All services can be viewed on YouTube by searching Christ Lutheran Church of Chino.
Information: (714) 392-1366.
Chino Valley Community
Gary Miller will continue the sermon series “Choosing Wisdom: Clear Direction from Proverbs” with his message “The Path of Condemnation” at the 9 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services at 14601 Peyton Drive. To reserve a seat, visit cvcchurch.org.
Live streaming will continue on the Chino Valley Community Church Facebook Page and on the website.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will share a message on “The Greatest Commandment” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services in person at 11887 Telephone Ave. in Chino. Facebook Live services will be held at the same time.
Mid-week service will be held 7:15 p.m. Wednesday via Facebook Live, and the youth service will be on Instagram @unashamedy outhlwa at 7:25 p.m. Spanish service will be held 7:15 p.m. Wednesday on Facebook Live by entering Palabra Viva Chino.
Information: 465-9500 or visit livingwordchino.org.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Peter Song will preach on “Resurrection” inside the chapel during the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service with Mandarin translation that will be livestreamed on YouTube via the church’s website at gatewaychurchchino.org.
Korean service streams from the chapel at 9:45 a.m.
The 10:45 a.m. Mandarin service will be held inside the fireside room.
Information: 628-6598 or email gatewaychurchchino@ho tmail.com.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Dr. Chok Wan will preach on “God is in Control” at the 3:30 p.m. in-person service today (June 27) at 4136 Riverside Dr. in Chino. The service will be livestreamed.
Information: (626) 217-5782, cvccsda.org.
