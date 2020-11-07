Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Paul Cho will preach on “No More Panic, God is Still in Control” at the 3:30 p.m. outdoor service today (Nov. 7) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino. The service will be livestreamed.
Koin Church
Members are gathering in house churches at 10 a.m. Sundays. For locations, email sflores@koinchurch.org. Pastor Sam Flores will share a message from the “New Beginnings” series with his sermon on the story of Job’s suffering and faith. Sunday sessions can be seen on YouTube and Instagram@koinchurch.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Mark Shiraki will preach online at lifesongcc.com at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The church meets outdoors at 9 a.m. Sundays at 13333 Ramona Ave., Chino.
Participants must RSVP at life songcc.com. Seating is limited. Information: 590-0208 or visit lifesongcc.com.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Phillip Blazek will continue the series “Good News: the Gospel of Matthew” at the 9 and 11 a.m. services.
The 11 a.m. service will be outdoors at 14601 Peyton Drive. The 9 a.m. service will be online only at cvcchurch.org, YouTube and Facebook.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales will teach on the book of Revelation at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday at 12205 Pipeline Ave. in Chino.
The 5 p.m. Sunday service on the book of Romans will be livestreamed.
On Wednesday, the pastor will teach indoors on the book of Job at 7 p.m.
A men’s Bible study begins 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the chapel followed by breakfast.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Matthew Seargeant will speak on “Jesus is Coming…Look Busy” based on Matthew 25:1-13 at the livestreamed service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos.
The service will be uploaded on YouTube and can be viewed by searching Chino United Methodist Church.
Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org and click on worship, then sermons.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Peter Song will preach on “God Listens to Everyone’s Prayers” at the 10:45 a.m. service that will be livestreamed on You Tube via the church’s website at gatewaychurchchino.org. The Korean service will be livestreamed at 9:45 a.m.
Information: gatewaychurchchino@hotmail.com.
