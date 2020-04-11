Gateway Karis Church
Pastor Peter Song will preach on “He is Risen” at the 9:30 a.m. Korean service and 10:45 a.m. English service Easter Sunday. Both services will take place inside the church at 5885 Schaefer Ave. in Chino while maintaining social distancing and wearing masks. The services will also be live streamed on YouTube via a link on the church’s website at gatewaychurchchino.org.
Information: 628-6598 or gatewaychurchchino.org.
Chino Valley Community
The church invites the community to join its online services Easter Sunday at 9 and 10:45 a.m. by visiting cvcchurch.org or the church’s Facebook page “Chino Valley Community Church.”
Information: 606-4848.
Inland Hills Church
Online services will be held at 8:30, 10, and 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 12 at inlandhills.com.
Inland Hills invites the community to gather for “e-church” for a reminder that hope and new life are woven into the fabric of all creation.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Easter Sunday will be celebrated online at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday, April 12 and children’s ministry Easter service will be held online at 10:10 a.m.
Congregants and the community can tune in to all services by visiting calvaryccv.org/watch-live or Facebook live “Calvary Chapel Chino Valley.”
The services can also be viewed by downloading “Calvary Chapel Chino Valley” in the app store for iPhones and Google Play for Androids.
CrossPoint Church
The church will experience the joy of Easter Sunday, April 12 online at 9:30 a.m. at crosspointchino.org/livestream.
Information: crosspointchino.org.
