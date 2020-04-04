Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Good Friday services will be held online at noon and 7 p.m. Friday, April 10. Easter Sunday will be celebrated online at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday, April 12. Children’s ministry Easter service will be held online at 10:10 a.m.
Congregants and the community can tune in to all services by visiting calvaryccv.org/watch-live or Facebook live “Calvary Chapel Chino Valley.” The services can also be viewed by downloading “Calvary Chapel Chino Valley” in the app store for iPhones and Google Play for Androids.
Gateway Karis Church
Easter Sunday service will be live streamed on YouTube at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, April 12 by searching Gateway Karis Church Chino. The message is “Do Not Lose Heart.” Information: 628-6598 or gate waychurchchino.org.
Chino Valley Community
The church invites the community to join its online services during Passion Week Sunday, April 5 (Palm Sunday) to Good Friday, April 10 at 8 p.m. each evening for a 20-minute devotional by visiting cvcchurch.org or the church’s Facebook page “Chino Valley Community Church.” Easter Sunday will be celebrated online at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Information: 606-4848.
CrossPoint Church
The church will “experience the joy” of Easter Sunday, April 12 online at 9:30 a.m. at crosspointchino.org/livestream.
Information: crosspointchi no.org.
Inland Hills Church
Online services will be held at 8:30, 10, and 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 12 at inlandhills.com.
Inland Hills invites the community to gather for “e-church” online for a reminder that hope and new life are woven into the fabric of all creation.
Living Word Assembly
Good Friday Communion will be 7 p.m. April 10 on Faceboook Live @livingwordassemblychino. Easter services will at 10:30 a.m. April 12 at that site.
