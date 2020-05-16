Chino Valley Independent Fire District
Notice of Public Hearing
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of the Chino Valley Independent Fire District will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. In accordance with the California Governor’s Executive Order N-29-20; the Chino Valley Fire District will hold all Regular and Special meetings of the Board of Directors remotely until further notice. There will be no physical meeting location. The Public Hearing will be held by teleconference by accessing https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1178703259964554510
Webinar ID 361-420-059
Telephone listen-only mode
Toll Free # 1-866-901-6455
Enter attendee number: 633-764-040
Instruction for joining the meeting and providing public comment will be listed on the agenda and on the Fire District website at www.chinovalleyfire.org.
The Public Hearing is to hear any and all objections to the proposed penalty and removal of weeds and or noted public nuisance upon properties that received a Notice to Destroy.
The proposed list of properties is available on our website at www.chinovalleyfire.org or available for viewing at our Fire District Administrative Office, located at 14011 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. The proposed list is located within our bulletin board, near the main entrance doors.
All interested parties are invited and encouraged to attend the Public Hearing and to provide input. Written comments will also be addressed. Please direct all questions and correspondence regarding weed abatement to Fire District Administrative Office, attention Austin Ott, Deputy Fire Marshal at (909) 902-5260.
In addition to the aforementioned Public Hearing the Fire District will conduct a Budget Workshop at the Special Board of Directors meeting on May 27, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. The workshop is to review a draft of the District’s 2020-21 Original Budget. The draft Original Budget will be available on the District’s website at: www.chinovalleyfire.org on or about May 18, 2020.
All interested parties are invited and encouraged to participate in the budget workshop to provide input. Written comments will also be addressed. Please direct all related questions and correspondence pertaining to the Budget Workshop via email to financedirector@chofire.org.
Publish May 16, 2020 and May 23, 2020 272-20
