CITY OF CHINO - PUBLIC NOTICE OF  PROPOSED ADOPTION OF  CITY OF CHINO HILLS  ORDINANCE

PUBLIC NOTICE OF
PROPOSED ADOPTION OF
CITY OF CHINO HILLS
ORDINANCE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on July 12, 2022, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills will consider adoption of a proposed Ordinance entitled:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS, Amending Title 2, Chapter 2.04, Section 2.04.120 of the Chino Hills Municipal Code to Establish City Council Compensation at One Thousand One Hundred Eight Dollars and Nine Cents ($1,108.09) Per Month (Effective January 1, 2023).
The Ordinance amends Title 2, Chapter 2.04, Section 2.04.120 of the Chino Hills Municipal Code, to establish City Council Compensation at One Thousand One Hundred Eight Dollars and Nine Cents ($1,108.09) per month, payable at the same time and in the same manner as salaries are paid to other officers and employees of the City beginning on January 1, 2023.
A copy of the full text of the Ordinance is available for review in the office of the City Clerk, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
DATED: June 29, 2022
s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, July 2, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 363-22
