CITY OF CHINO - ORDINANCE NO. 2021-010

ORDINANCE NO. 2021-010
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, COUNTY OF SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA, CONSENTING TO A CHANGE OF OWNERSHIP AND NAME CHANGE FROM PLAINS WEST COAST TERMINALS LLC TO ZENITH ENERGY WEST COAST TERMINALS LLC.
Ordinance No. 2021-010 acknowledges and consents to the acquisition and change of name/ownership of the grantee to a franchise agreement to maintain pipeline in Chino Rights-of-Way for the purposes of transporting oil, petroleum, gas, and other products. The pipelines are inactive, and the previous owner, Plains West Coast Terminals LLC will now be called Zenith Energy West Coast Terminals LLC.
Introduction of Ordinance No. 2021-010 was approved by the Chino City Council on June 15, 2021 by the following votes:
AYES: Flores, Pocock, Lucio, Comstock, Ulloa.
NOES: None
ABSENT: None
A copy of the full text of the Ordinance is available in the office of the City Clerk of the City of Chino.
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish: June 19, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 311-21
