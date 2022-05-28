CITY OF CHINO HILLS - NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF DOCUMENTATION FOR CALCULATION OF ARTICLE XIII B APPROPRIATIONS LIMITS AND PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF DOCUMENTATION FOR CALCULATION OF ARTICLE XIII B APPROPRIATIONS LIMITS AND PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the documentation used to calculate the City of Chino Hills appropriations limits for the Fiscal Year 2022-23, in accordance with Article XIII B of the State of California’s Constitution, is available for public inspection.
The documentation may be reviewed at the Office of the City Clerk, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The City Council of the City of Chino Hills will consider adopting the appropriations limits during their regular meeting on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that if you challenge the above described action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City Council at, or prior to, the public hearing.
Dated: May 25, 2022
s/Cheryl Balz, City Clerk
Publish: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, May 28, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 290-22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.