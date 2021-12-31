CITY OF CHINO HILLS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Chino Hills will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of the City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive, to consider General Plan Amendment 21GPA01 and an Initial Study/Mitigated Negative Declaration and a Mitigation Monitoring Report Program for the proposed 6th Cycle Housing Element.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that a determination has been made that the proposed project has incorporated adequate mitigation and will not have a significant impact on the environment, and a Mitigated Negative Declaration and a Mitigation Monitoring Report Program are recommended for approval in accordance with Section 15162 of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines.
Additional information regarding this project is available for public review at the City of Chino Hills Community Development Department, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709 during the following hours: Monday thru Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that if you challenge the above described action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at a public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City Council at, or prior to, the public hearing.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS are invited to be present at the public hearing. All persons may give testimony at the time and place indicated above. Additional information regarding this project may be obtained from Joann Lombardo, Director, with the Community Development Department at (909) 364-2740 or jlombardo@chinohills.org.
DATED: December 22, 2021
s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, January 1, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 05-22
