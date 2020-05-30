Chino Valley Independent Fire District
Notice of Public Hearing on
Budget Adoption
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of the Chino Valley Independent Fire District will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 6:00 p.m to review the District’s 2020-21 Original Budget. The 2020-21 Original Budget will be adopted immediately following the public hearing. In accordance with the California Governor’s Executive Order N-29-20, the Chino Valley Fire District will hold all Regular and Special meetings of the Board of Directors remotely until further notice. There will be no physical meeting location. The Public Hearing will be held by teleconference by accessing https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1178703259964554510
Webinar ID 361-420-059
Telephone listen-only mode
Toll Free # 1-866-901-6455
Enter attendee number: 633-764-040
Instruction for joining the meeting and providing public comment will be listed on the agenda and on the Fire District website at www.chinovalleyfire.org.
All interested parties are invited and encouraged to attend the public hearing, and to provide input. Written comments will also be addressed. Please direct all related questions and correspondence to the attention of the finance director via email at financedirector@chofire.org.
The draft Original Budget is available for review on the District’s website at: www.chinovalleyfire.org.
Published May 23, 2020 and May 30, 2020 295-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.