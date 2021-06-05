CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE OF  PLANNING COMMISSION  PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF
PLANNING COMMISSION
PUBLIC HEARING
Please take notice that, on June 21, 2021, at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, at Chino City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, California, the Chino Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider whether to recommend that the City Council adopt the following:
PL21-0022 (General Plan Amendment) – A request to amend the City’s General Plan to update the Safety Element to incorporate climate adaption and resiliency strategies as outlined in the City’s Climate Action Plan (CAP) and Hazard Mitigation Plan (HMP), and as required by Senate Bill (SB) 379. The project is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Section 15061(b)(3) since there is no potential for a significant effect on the environment because the changes will incorporate existing regulations and policies into the General Plan.
Applicant: City of Chino
Project Planner: Michael Hitz
All interested residents and stakeholders are invited to attend and, if desired, provide testimony at this public hearing. Written comments will be accepted by the Development Services Department through June 21, 2021, 5:30 p.m., or at the hearing.
Be advised that should you wish to challenge the decision of the Chino Planning Commission on this pending project, you shall be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised during the public hearing described in this notice. Questions regarding the project may be directed to Michael Hitz, Principal Planner at (909) 334-3448 or via email at mhitz@cityofchino.org.
Nicholas S. Liguori, AICP
Director of Development Services
Publish date: June 5, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 287-21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.