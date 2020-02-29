DAILY JOURNAL - NOTICE OF SALE OF ABANDONED PERSONAL PROPERTY

NOTICE OF SALE OF ABANDONED PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that under and pursuant to Section 1988 of the California Civil Code the Property listed below believed to be abandoned by, TK CHINO, LLC, whose last address was 3919 Grand Avenue, City of Chino, State of California 91710 , will be sold at public auction at 3919 Grand Avenue, Chino, California 91710, on Tuesday, March 17th, 2020, at 10:00, o'clock AM.
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
a. Vulcan Convection Oven, Amana Convection Oven
b. Alto-Shaam Warming Drawers, American Range
c. Vulcan Char-broiler, Hoshisaki Ice Maker
d. True, Traulsen & Perlick Refrigerators
e. Jockey Boxes, Beer Taps, Televisions
f. Dining Tables & Chairs
g. Office FF&E, Contents Etc
Photographs & More Information Available at: www.VANHORNAUCTIONS.com
Dated: February 24th, 2020 Scott R. Van Horn, VAN HORN AUCTION GROUP: (949) 206-2525
2/29, 3/7/20
CNS-3347279#
159-20
