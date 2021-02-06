CITY OF CHINO - PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE

PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE
CITY OF CHINO
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG)
APPLICANT RECOMMENDATION MEETING
The City of Chino’s Community Services Commission will hold a public hearing regarding the development of the CDBG Annual Action Plan for program year 2021-2022. The hearing is scheduled for Monday, February 22, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. located at the City of Chino Council Chambers, 13220 Central Avenue. This meeting will enable the Community Services Commission to prepare public service funding recommendations for the City Council for the 2021-22 program year. Although the funding amount has not yet been provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), for planning purposes, based on last year’s allocation, the City anticipates approximately $560,000 in funds. 15% of this amount will be allocated to public service projects.
The public meeting is part of the City’s citizen participation process for its CDBG program and required by HUD. The City’s 2020-2025 Consolidated Plan is available for review at the City of Chino, Community Development Department, City Hall, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, or on the City’s website at http://cityofchino.org/government-services/ community-development/community-development-block-grant-cdbg-.
The City encourages citizen participation in the Annual Action Plan process of the CDBG Program. If you are unable to attend the hearing, written comments will be accepted up to the date of the Commission hearing. For more information regarding the CDBG program, please contact Pat Cacioppo, Management Assistant, Development Services Department at (909) 334-3355 or at pcacioppo@cityofchino.org.
