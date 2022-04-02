CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE OF  CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF
CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING
Please take notice that, on April 19, 2022 at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, at Chino City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, California, the City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the following:
Approve a resolution updating the existing Citywide and The Preserve Development Impact Fee Nexus and Calculation Report and Master Facilities Plan, thereby, adjusting the City’s Development Impact Fees. In addition, other related development fees such as the Residential Park Development Fees and Resource Management Plan Mitigation Fee are also being presented at the public hearing.
Approve the introduction of Ordinance No. 2022‑005, amending Chapter 3.40 and 3.45 of the Chino Municipal Code related to Development Impact Fees and the standard procedures pertaining to the fee calculations for accessory dwelling units.
The City will also hold a public hearing to approve Resolution No. 2022‑021, adjusting The Preserve Resources Management Plan Mitigation Fee per the requirements set forth in Chapter 3.47 of the Chino Municipal Code.
Ordinance No. 2022-005
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CHAPTERS 3.40 & 3.45 OF THE CHINO MUNICIPAL CODE RELATING TO DEVELOPMENT IMPACT FEES FOR THE GENERAL CITY AND THE PRESERVE TO INCORPORATE UPDATES TO THE 2017 DEVELOPMENT IMPACT FEE NEXUS AND CALCULATION REPORT AND MASTER FACILITIES PLAN, AND UPDATE THE STANDARD PROCEDURES PERTAINING TO THE FEE CALCULATIONS FOR ACCESSORY DWELLING UNITS.
Resolution No. 2022-021
A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA, ADJUSTING THE PRESERVE RESOURCES MANAGEMENT PLAN MITIGATION FEE.
All interested residents and stakeholders are invited to attend and, if desired, provide testimony at this public hearing. Data supporting the proposed update to the existing Citywide and The Preserve Development Impact Fee Nexus and Calculation Report and Master Facilities Plan was made available for review 30 days prior to the public hearing. Written comments will be accepted by the Development Services Department through April 19, 2022, 5:30 p.m., or at the hearing.
Be advised that should you wish to challenge the decision of the Chino City Council on this pending matter, you shall be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Chino City Clerk at, or prior to, the public hearing. For questions or further information regarding this matter, contact Sylvia Ramos, Associate Engineer, Development Services Department at (909) 334-3418.
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish: April 2, 2022 and
April 9, 2022
