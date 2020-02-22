CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE OF  CITY COUNCIL  PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF
CITY COUNCIL
PUBLIC HEARING
Please take notice that, on March 3, 2020, at 7:00 p.m., or as soon after as the matter can be heard, at the City Council Chambers, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, California, the Chino City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the following:
Approval of legislative applications PL19-0096 (General Plan Amendment), PL19-0097 (Preserve Specific Plan Amendment), PL19-0098 (Eucalyptus Business Park Specific Plan Amendment), and an ordinance of the City Council of the City of Chino, California, amending Chapter 10.44 (Commercial Vehicles and Trucks) of the Chino Municipal Code – A request to amend the City’s General Plan Transportation Element, The Preserve Specific Plan, the Eucalyptus Business Park Specific Plan, and Chino Municipal Code to update the Truck Routes, related maps, and related text.
A Negative Declaration (ND) has been prepared for this project pursuant to Section 15070 of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). The project is within the scope of the ND which adequately describes the activity for purposes of CEQA. At the hearing, the City Council will consider adoption of the ND and approval of the applications.
Applicant: City of Chino
Project Planner: Michael Hitz
Project Engineer: Dennis Ralls
The Planning Commission held a public hearing on February 3, 2020 and recommended the City Council approve the proposed General Plan Amendment, Preserve Specific Plan Amendment, Eucalyptus Business Park Specific Plan Amendment and adopt the related ND to update the Truck Route maps and related text.
All interested residents and stakeholders are invited to attend and, if desired, provide testimony at this public hearing. All supporting environmental documentation is available on the City’s website at http://cityofchino.org/city_hall/departments/community_development/planning/environmental_documents.Written comments will be accepted by the City Clerk through March 3, 2020 5:30 p.m., or at the hearing. Questions regarding the project may be directed to Dennis Ralls, Transportation Manager, at (909) 334-3536 or via email at dralls@cityofchino.org.
Be advised that should you wish to challenge the decision of the Chino City Council on this pending project, you shall be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised during the public hearing described in this notice.
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish date: February 22, 2020 143-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.