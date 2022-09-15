Public Notice: Union Pacific Railroad Company hereby provides notice of the proposed installation of a 60’ foot communications tower. This site coordinates are 34.060191, -117.644478 in Ontario, CA. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration Form 854 filing number is A1221962. If required, medium intensity dual lighting will be used. The application may be reviewed by going to www.fcc.gov/asr/applications and entering the Form 854 File Number. Environmental concerns may be addressed by filing a Request for Environmental Review online at www. fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest or by mailing a request to: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. Publish: September 10, 2022 Chino Valley Champion 508-22

