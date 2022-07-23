CITY OF CHINO  -NOTICE INVITING TO BID PROJECT

NOTICE INVITING TO BID PROJECT:
IFB# 200228002 – MONTE VISTA PARK PUBLIC RIGHT OF WAY PROJECT
SCOPE OF WORK: Available electronically through City of Chino PlanetBids https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=26384. Refer to Invitation Number “IFB #200228002. MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING: August 2, 2022 at 10:00 AM. BIDS DUE: 2:00 PM, August 25, 2022 electronically through PlanetBids. BONDS: 10%Bid Bond. MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: Prevailing Wage, Cert. Payroll & CA Contractor’s License “A”. See Section 1770 of the California Labor Code for prevailing wage rate determinations: www.dir.ca.gov. All work performed on public works project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR. This is a single year contract, financed through the CDBG program with funds obtained from HUD. This project is subject to the Davis-Bacon Act and to the requirements of section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968, 12 U.S.C. 1701 U (section 3).
Publish: July 23, 30, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 400-22
