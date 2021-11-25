EBI Consulting - Public Notice

Dish Wireless is proposing to construct a 65-foot mono-eucalyptus telecommunications tower facility located at 5648 Jefferson Ave, Chino, San Bernardino County, CA 91710. Any interested party wishing to submit comments regarding the potential effects the proposed facility may have on any historic property may do so by sending comments to: Project 6121008083- SNA EBI Consulting, 6876 Susquehanna Trail South, York, PA 17403, or via telephone at (757) 354-7566.
Publish: November 25, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 587-21
