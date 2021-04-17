CITY OF CHINO HILLS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Chino Hills City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 7:00 p.m., telephonically through Zoom and pursuant to Section 3 of Executive Order N -29-20, issued by Governor Newsom on March 17, 2020 to consider Tentative Tract Map 16414 Amendment, General Plan Amendment 19GPA01, Zone Change 19ZC02 and Site Plan Review 19SPR04 and The Shoppes Specific Plan Amendment 19SPA01 (Amendment No. 5 to Shoppes Specific Plan 04SP01). Please be advised that pursuant to the Executive Order, and to ensure the health and safety of the public by limiting human contact that could spread the COVID-19 virus, the Council Chambers will only be open to Council Members and City staff and will not be open to the public for the meeting. See instructions below.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Chino Hills will hold a public hearing at the time and place indicated above for TTM 16414 Amendment, 19GPA01, 19ZC02, 19SPA01.
PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant, Lennar (formerly CalAtlantic Group, Inc.), is requesting approval of a Modification of the Vila Borba Community Plan which was originally approved by the City Council on April 25, 2006, The proposal includes an Amendment to Tentative Tract Map 16414,General Plan Amendment 19GPA01, Zone Change 19ZC02 and Site Plan Review 19SPR04 to subdivide 22.7 acres, eliminate the 5 acres of commercial zoned land and 280 apartment units and develop the entire site with 220 multifamily residential attached townhomes (60 fewer units than entitled), and The Shoppes Specific Plan Amendment 19SPA01 to the transfer of 60 residential units from Vila Borba TTM 16414 to The Shoppes II Mixed Use site in compliance with Measure U and construction of improvements at an off-site basin on City owned land.
PROJECT LOCATION: The project site is located southwest of Butterfield Ranch Road and Avenida De Portugal Assessor’s Parcel Nos. 103308117 and 103308118; the Off-site Basin is located on the west side of Butterfield Ranch Rd. across from Park Crest Drive, Assessor’s Parcel No. 103309124 and the Shoppes II Mixed Use site is located on the southeast corner of Shoppes Drive and City Center Drive, Assessor Parcel No. 102202130 and 102202131.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN Staff that the adoption of an Addendum to the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) (SCH No. 2004081134) for the Vila Borba Community Plan and an Addendum to the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) (SCH No. 2004111056) for The Shoppes at Chino Hills Specific Plan has been prepared for the project in accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) as amended (Public Resources Code Section 21000 et seq.) and the CEQA Guidelines (California Administrative Code, Title 14, Section 15000 et seq.). In accordance with Section 15164(a) of the CEQA Guidelines, the Addendum to the EIR has been prepared because the project requires changes and/or additions to the previously certified EIR; however, none of which would create a new or more significant impact. Additional information regarding this project is available for public review at the City of Chino Hills Community Development Department, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709 during the following hours: Monday thru Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that if you challenge the above described project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City Council at, or prior to, the public hearing.
ALL PERSONS INTERESTED are invited to be present and comment remotely as follows:
Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone, or Android device:
Please use this URL https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86197351711
PLEASE NOTE: If joining the meeting via Zoom, your phone number will appear on the screen.
Or join by phone: 1-669-900-6833
Enter Meeting ID: 861-9735-1711
If you want to comment during the public comment portion of the agenda, Press *9 and we will select you from the meeting cue.
PLEASE NOTE: If joining the meeting via Zoom, your telephone number or computer name will appear on the screen. Options are available to anonymize this information. Contact the City Clerk if you need help with this option.
To give the City Clerk adequate time to print out your comments for consideration at the meeting, please submit your written comments to cityclerk@chinohills.org prior to 5:30 p.m.; or if you are unable to email, please call the City Clerk at (909) 364-2624 by 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
If you wish to have your written comments read to the Council Members during the hearing, please indicate in the Subject Line "FOR ORAL COMMENT ON VILA BORBA TTM 16414." Comments that you want read to the Council will be subject to the three-minute time limitation (approximately 350 words).
Written comments that are only to be provided to Council and not read at the meeting are not subject to a word limit and will be distributed to the Council prior to the meeting.
Please note that if you join the hearing by calling in on the telephone rather than through a device with video, you will not be able to view the PowerPoint. If you would like a copy of the PowerPoint provided to you ahead of time, please contact the City Clerk at 909-364-2624 prior to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 to obtain a copy.
Pursuant to the Executive Order, and in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate in the Council Members meeting, please contact the City Clerk, (909) 364-2624 within 48 hours of the meeting. Additional information regarding this project may be obtained from Kim Zuppiger, Contract Planner with the Community Development Department at kzuppiger@chinohills.org or (909) 364-2761.
DATED: April 14, 2021
s/Cheryl Balz, City Clerk
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, April 17, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 182-21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.