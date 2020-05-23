NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF DOCUMENTATION FOR CALCULATION OF ARTICLE XIII B APPROPRIATION LIMITATIONS AND PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the documentation used to calculate the City of Chino Hills appropriation limitation for the Fiscal Year 2020-21, in accordance with Article XIII B of the State of California’s Constitution, is available for public inspection.
This document will be made available for public review on Thursday, May 21, 2020, electronically via this link
https://www.chinohills.org/DocumentCenter/View/22309/Appropriations-Limit-FY-20-21 or by appointment at the Office of the City Clerk, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, and thereafter Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. by calling (909) 364-2620 to schedule an appointment.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Chino Hills will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. telephonically through Zoom and broadcast live on the City’s website, pursuant to Section 3 of Executive Order
N-29-20, Issued by Governor Newsom on March 17, 2020 to consider adopting the appropriation limit.
ALL PERSONS INTERESTED are invited to comment remotely as follows:
Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone, or Android Device: Please use this URL https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86197351711
If you do not wish for your name to appear on the screen, then use the drop down menu and click on "rename" to rename yourself to be anonymous.
Or join by phone: *67 1-669-900-6833
Enter Meeting ID: 861 9735 1711
If you want to comment during the public comment portion of the agenda, Press *9 and we will select you from the meeting cue.
PLEASE NOTE: If joining the meeting via Zoom, your phone number will appear on the screen unless you first dial *67 before dialing the number as shown above. Contact the City Clerk's office if you need help with this option.
To give the City Clerk adequate time to print out your comments for consideration at the meeting, please submit your written comments prior to 5:30 p.m. via email to cityclerk@chinohills.org or if you are unable to email, please call the City Clerk's Office at (909) 364-2621 by 5:30 p.m.
Dated: May 20, 2020
s/Cheryl Balz, City Clerk
Publish: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, May 23, 2020 290-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.