CITY OF CHINO HILLS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE Chino Hills Community Development Director will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., telephonically through Zoom and pursuant to Section 3 of Executive Order N -29-20, issued by Governor Newsom on March 17, 2020 to consider Equestrian Use Permit No. 20EUP01. Please be advised that pursuant to the Executive Order, and to ensure the health and safety of the public by limiting human contact that could spread the COVID-19 virus, the meeting location will not be open to the public. See instructions below.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Community Development Director will hold a public hearing at the time indicated above for Equestrian Use Permit No. 20EUP01.
PROJECT DESCRIPTION: To allow keeping of eight (8) large animals within a privately owned residential property.
PROJECT LOCATION: The project is located at 16092 Medlar Lane.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN Staff has determined that the proposed project is categorically exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Section 15301 Existing Facilities of the CEQA Guidelines. The proposed project would allow the keeping of large animals within a developed residential property. Therefore, staff has determined that the project is exempt from review under CEQA.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that if you challenge the above described project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Planning Commission at, or prior to, the public hearing.
ALL PERSONS INTERESTED are invited to be present and comment remotely as follows:
Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone, or Android device:
Please use this URL https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87939548952
PLEASE NOTE: If joining the meeting via Zoom, your phone number will appear on the screen.
Or join by phone: +1(669) 900-6833
Enter Meeting ID: 879 3954 8952
If you want to comment during the public comment portion of the agenda, Press *9 and we will select you from the meeting cue.
Please be advised that joining the meeting may display your telephone number or computer name. Options are available to anonymize this information. Contact the Community Development Department Secretary if you need help with this option.
To give the Secretary adequate time to print out your comments for consideration at the meeting, please submit your written comments to eortiz@chinohills.org prior to 12:30 p.m.; or if you are unable to email, please call the Secretary at (909) 364-2742 by 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
If you wish to have your written comments read to the Director during the hearing, please indicate in the Subject Line "FOR ORAL COMMENT ON 20EUP01." Comments that you want read to the Director will be subject to the three-minute time limitation (approximately 350 words).
Written comments that are only to be provided to the Director and not read at the meeting are not subject to a word limit and will be distributed to the Director prior to the meeting.
Please note that if you join the hearing by calling in on the telephone rather than through a device with video, you will not be able to view the Agenda. If you would like a copy of the Agenda provided to you ahead of time, please contact the Secretary at eortiz@chinohills.org prior to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 to obtain a copy.
Pursuant to the Executive Order, and in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate in the meeting, please contact the Secretary, (909) 364-2742 within 48 hours of the meeting. Additional information regarding this project may be obtained from Michael Hofflinger, Senior Planner with the Community Development Department at mhofflinger@chinohills.org or (909) 364-2777. DATED: October 12, 2020
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, October 17, 2020
Chino Hills Champion 522-20
