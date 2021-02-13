CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE OF  PLANNING COMMISSION  PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF
PLANNING COMMISSION
PUBLIC HEARING
Please take notice that, on March 1, 2021, at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, at Chino City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, California, the Chino Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider making a recommendation to the City Council regarding the following project:
PL20-0045 (Zone Ordinance Amendment) – A proposed amendment to Title 20 (Zoning) of the Chino Municipal Code consisting of modifications and additions to Chapter 20.02 (Interpretation of the Zoning Code). Chapter 20.04 (Residential Zoning Districts), Chapter 20.05 (Mixed Use Zoning Districts), Chapter 20.06 (Commercial Zoning Districts), Chapter 20.07 (Industrial Zoning Districts), Chapter 20.08 (Agriculture, Open Space, and Public Zoning Districts), Chapter 20.10 (Standards For All Development And Land Uses) Chapter 20.11 (Accessory Structures), Chapter 20.12 (Temporary Uses and Structures), Chapter 20.18 (Parking), Chapter 20.21 (Standards for Specific Land Uses), Chapter 20.22 (Telecommunications Facilities), Chapter 20.23 (Administration), and Chapter 20.24 (Glossary), and a proposed finding that the project is exempt from the provisions of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Section 15061(b)(3) of the CEQA Guidelines.
Applicant: City of Chino
Project Planner: Brian Sitton
All interested residents and stakeholders are invited to participate and, if desired, provide testimony at this public hearing. Written comments may be submitted to planning@cityofchino.org and will be accepted by the Development Services Department through March 1, 2021, at 5:30 pm or at the hearing.
Be advised that should you wish to challenge the decision of the Chino Planning Commission on this pending project, you shall be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised during the public hearing described in this notice. Questions regarding the project may be directed to Brian Sitton, Associate Planner at (909) 334-3422 or via email at bsitton@cityofchino.org.
Nicholas S. Liguori, AICP
Director of Development Services
Publish date: February 13, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 64-21
