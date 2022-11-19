ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
CASE NUMBER: CIVSB 2220181
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:
Petitioners: Chiahuang Chen filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present name
Chiahuang Chen
to
Proposed name
Charles Chiahuang Chen
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING
Date: 12/13/2022 Time: 8:30 a.m. Dept.: S16
The address of the court is 247 West Third Street, San Bernardino, CA 92415
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: CHINO VALLEY CHAMPION, 13617 12TH St., Chino, CA 91710
Date: August 26, 2022
JOHN M. PACHECO
JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT
Publish: November 19, 26, December 3, 10, 2022 Chino Valley Champion 648-22
