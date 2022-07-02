Chino Valley Independent
Fire District
Notice of Public Hearing
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of the Chino Valley Independent Fire District will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Regular Board of Directors meeting held at 14011 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
The Public Hearing is to hear any and all objections to the proposed removal of weeds and/or noted public nuisance, and imposition of any penalties, upon properties that received a Notice to Destroy which was delivered or postmarked between the dates of June 16, 2022 and July 1, 2022.
All interested parties are invited and encouraged to attend the Public Hearing and to provide input. Written comments will also be addressed. Please direct all questions and correspondence regarding weed abatement to Fire District Administrative Office, attention Austin Ott, Deputy Fire Marshal at (909) 902-5260.
Publish July 2, 2022 and July 9, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 351-22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.