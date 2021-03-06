CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE OF CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF
CITY COUNCIL
PUBLIC HEARING
Please take notice that, on March 16, 2021, at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, at Chino City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, California, the City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the following matters:
Introduction & First Reading of Ordinance No. 2021-001- AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING SELECTED PROVISIONS OF THE ZONING CODE (TITLE 20 OF THE MUNICIPAL CODE) OF THE CITY OF CHINO. PL20-0045 (ZONE ORDINANCE AMENDMENT).
Introduction & First Reading of Ordinance No. 2021-002 - AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA, REPEALING AND REPLACING CHAPTER 20.22 OF THE CHINO ZONING CODE REGARDING THE REGULATION OF WIRELESS TELECOMMUNICATIONS FACILITIES ON PRIVATE PROPERTY.PL20-0045 (ZONE ORDINANCE AMENDMENT).
PL20-0045 (Zone Ordinance Amendment) – A proposed amendment to Title 20 (Zoning) of the Chino Municipal Code consisting of modifications and additions to Chapter 20.02 (Interpretation of the Zoning Code). Chapter 20.04 (Residential Zoning Districts), Chapter 20.05 (Mixed Use Zoning Districts), Chapter 20.06 (Commercial Zoning Districts), Chapter 20.07 (Industrial Zoning Districts), Chapter 20.08 (Agriculture, Open Space, and Public Zoning Districts), Chapter 20.11 (Accessory Structures), Chapter 20.12 (Temporary Uses and Structures), Chapter 20.18 (Parking), Chapter 20.21 (Standards for Specific Land Uses), Chapter 20.22 (Telecommunications Facilities), Chapter 20.23 (Administration), and Chapter 20.24 (Glossary). The proposed project is determined to be exempt from the provisions of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines pursuant to Section 15061(b)(3), Review for Exemption.
Applicant: City of Chino
Project Planner: Brian Sitton
The Planning Commission held a public hearing on this ordinance on March 1, 2021, and has recommended approval of the same to the City Council.
All interested residents and stakeholders are invited to attend and, if desired, provide testimony at this public hearing. Written comments will be accepted by the City Clerk through March 16, 2021, 5:30 p.m., or at the hearing. Questions regarding the project may be directed to Brian Sitton, Associate Planner at (909) 334-3422 or via email at bsitton@cityofchino.org.
Be advised that should you wish to challenge the decision of the Chino City Council on this pending project, you shall be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised during the public hearing described in this notice.
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish date: March 6, 2021
