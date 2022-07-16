PUBLIC NOTICE OF

ADOPTION OF

CITY OF CHINO HILLS

ORDINANCE NO. 385

 

        NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on July 12, 2022, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills adopted Ordinance No. 385 entitled:

        AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS, Amending Title 2, Chapter 2.04, Section 2.04.120 of the Chino Hills Municipal Code to Establish City Council Compensation at One Thousand One Hundred Eight Dollars and Nine Cents ($1,108.09) Per Month (Effective January 1, 2023).

        The Ordinance amends Title 2, Chapter 2.04, Section 2.04.120 of the Chino Hills Municipal Code, to establish City Council Compensation at One Thousand One Hundred Eight Dollars and Nine Cents ($1,108.09) per month, payable at the same time and in the same manner as salaries are paid to other officers and employees of the City beginning on January 1, 2023.

        Ordinance No. 385 was adopted by the City Council by the following vote:

      Ayes:   Marquez, Bennett, Moran        

      Noes:    Johsz

      Absent: Rogers

        A certified copy of the full text of Ordinance No. 385 is available for review in the office of the City Clerk, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.

DATED:  July 13, 2022

s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK

PUBLISH:  Chino Hills Champion

                  Saturday, July 16, 2022

Chino Valley Champion 386-22

CITY OF CHINO HILLS - ORDINANCE NO. 385

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.