CHINO VALLEY FIRE DISTRICT - NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS INVITING PROPOSALS

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS INVITING PROPOSALS
Notice is hereby given that the Chino Valley Independent Fire District (hereinafter referred to as District), with an Administrative Office at 14011 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709 (hereinafter referred to as Administrative Office), is inviting sealed bids as follows:
Bid No. 20-03
Roofing Replacement
Fire Stations 64 and 66
The District is soliciting bids for the replacement of roofing and all associated components at two fire stations. A MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference is scheduled for Wednesday, October 7, 2020 to review the Project's existing conditions at Fire Station 66 located at 13707 Peyton Avenue, Chino Hills, California 91709 and Fire Station 64 located at 16231 Canon Lane, Chino Hills, California 91709. The Pre-Bid Conference for Station 64 will be at 9:00 a.m. The Pre-Bid Conference for Station 66 will be at 10:00 a.m. Representatives of the District, will be present to provide a project overview and answer any interested party questions. Sealed bids must be received on or before October 15, 2020, by 2:00 pm, at the Administrative Office. Interest parties may obtain additional information at the Administrative Office or by visiting the District’s website at: www.chinovalleyfire.org.
Posting Dates: October 3, 2020 and October 10, 2020
Chino Valley Champion 504-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.