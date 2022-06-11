SUMMARY FOR PUBLICATION -
ORDINANCE NO. 2022-008
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA, ACTING IN ITS CAPACITY AS THE LEGISLATIVE BODY OF COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 2003-3 OF THE CITY OF CHINO, ON BEHALF OF IMPROVEMENT AREA NO. 10 THEREIN, AUTHORIZING THE LEVY OF A SPECIAL TAX WITHIN IMPROVEMENT AREA NO. 10 OF THE DISTRICT
Ordinance No. 2022-008 authorizes the levy of Special Tax A and Special Tax B within the Improvement Area at the maximum rates and in accordance with the rates and method of apportionment set forth in Exhibit C to Resolution No. 2022-024 (available in the office of the City Clerk). This Ordinance relating to the levy of the Special Tax within the Improvement Area shall take effect 30 days following its final passage, and the specific authorization for adoption is pursuant to the provisions of Section 53340 of the Act.
Ordinance No. 2022-008 was adopted by the Chino City Council on June 7, 2022 by the following votes:
AYES: Comstock, Flores, Lucio, Pocock, Ulloa.
NOES: None.
ABSENT: None.
A copy of the full text of the Ordinance is available in the office of the City Clerk of the City of Chino.
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish: June 11, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 319-22
