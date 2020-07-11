CITY OF CHINO HILLS - NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
DATE: Tuesday, July 21, 2020
TIME: 7:00 p.m.
PLACE: Pursuant to Section 3 of Executive Order N -29-20, issued by Governor Newsom on March 17, 2020, the regular meeting of the Planning Commission for July 21, 2020 will be conducted remotely through Zoom. Please be advised that pursuant to the Executive Order, and to ensure the health and safety of the public by limiting human contact that could spread the COVID-19 virus, the Council Chambers will only be open to Commissioners and City staff and will not be open to the public for the meeting. See instructions below.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Chino Hills will hold a public hearing at the time and place indicated above for Site Plan Review No. 18SPR02 and Mitigated Negative Declaration.
PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The Reserve at Chino Hills Apartment Complex Final Phase Project (Project) proposes developing the final phase of a multi-family apartment complex in Chino Hills. The applicant is requesting approval of a Site Plan Review to develop the remaining 42 units within the Reserve at Chino Hills, an existing apartment complex that was approved by the County of San Bernardino in 1987 and built in 1990. The project site that will encompass the last phase is located on a 2.77-acre sliver of vacant property adjacent to the existing apartment complex. The Project would include the following:
- 14 three-story triplex buildings
- 28 two-story townhouse apartment units
- 14 attached ground floor apartment units
- Total of 42 units
-42 detached 2-car garages and 21 guest stalls.
The Project would also include two dog parks as additional amenities for residents within the complex. The proposed layout would connect to the existing complex and the design and architecture would be consistent with the newly remodeled complex. Vehicular access to the Project will be provided via three (3) existing full access driveways located on Village Drive that now serve as access to the existing development. The Project would be constructed in a single-phase beginning in 2021, with completion and occupancy expected in 2022.
PROJECT LOCATION: The project site (APN 1025-451-07) is a 2.77-acre sliver of land located on Village Drive, adjacent to the existing Reserve at Chino Hills apartment complex.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that a determination has been made that the proposed project has incorporated adequate mitigation and will not have a significant impact on the environment, and a Mitigated Negative Declaration and a Mitigation Monitoring Report Program are recommended for approval in accordance with Section 15162 of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines and the City of Chino Hills Local Procedures for Implementing CEQA. The Mitigated Negative Declaration analyzed impacts to aesthetics, agriculture and forestry resources, greenhouse gas emissions, hydrology/water quality, land use and planning, mineral resources, population and housing, public services, recreation, and utilities and service systems and determined that impacts will be less than significant. The project site is not present on any list of hazardous waste facilities sites pursuant to Government Code, Section 65962.5 (f). Additional information regarding this project is available for public review at the City of Chino Hills Community Development Department, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709 during the following hours: Monday thru Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that if you challenge the above described project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Planning Commission at, or prior to, the public hearing.
ALL PERSONS INTERESTED are invited to be present and comment remotely as follows:
Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone, or Android device:
Please use this URL https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87939548952
PLEASE NOTE: If joining the meeting via Zoom, your phone number will appear on the screen.
Or join by phone: +1(669) 900-6833
Enter Meeting ID: 879 3954 8952
If you want to comment during the public comment portion of the agenda, Press *9 and we will select you from the meeting cue.
Please be advised that joining the meeting may display your telephone number or computer name. Options are available to anonymize this information. Contact the Planning Commission Secretary if you need help with this option.
To give the Planning Commission Secretary adequate time to print out your comments for consideration at the meeting, please submit your written comments to eortiz@chinohills.org prior to 5:30 p.m.; or if you are unable to email, please call the Planning Commission Secretary at (909) 364-2742 by 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
If you wish to have your written comments read to the Commissioners during the hearing, please indicate in the Subject Line "FOR ORAL COMMENT ON SITE PLAN REVIEW NO. 18SPR02." Comments that you want read to the Commission will be subject to the three-minute time limitation (approximately 350 words).
Written comments that are only to be provided to Commission and not read at the meeting are not subject to a word limit and will be distributed to the Commission prior to the meeting.
Please note that if you join the hearing by calling in on the telephone rather than through a device with video, you will not be able to view PowerPoint. If you would like a copy of the PowerPoint provided to you ahead of time, please contact the Planning Commission Secretary at eortiz@chinohills.org prior to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 to obtain a copy.
Pursuant to the Executive Order, and in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate in the Commission meeting, please contact the Planning Commission Secretary, (909) 364-2742 within 48 hours of the meeting. Additional information regarding this project may be obtained from Michael Hofflinger, Senior Planner with the Community Development Department at mhofflinger@chinohills.org or (909) 364-2777. DATED: July 7, 2020
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, July 11, 2020
Chino Valley Champion 362-20
