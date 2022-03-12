MOOTE COMPANIES - NOTICE TO INVITE TO BID

NOTICE TO INVITE TO BID
PROJECT: TRACT 37681 TRAFFIC SIGNALIZATION AND STREET IMPROVEMENTS IN THE CITY OF NORCO, CA. OWNER/DEVELOPER: Caprock PROJECT EST.: $2,702,920.00; PROJECT DURATION: Eighty (80) Working Days. PRE-BID MEETING: None; PLANS & SPECS: Available electronically at Moote Companies via Pipeline. Contact: Marc Nutter at 714-856-6293. BID SCHEDULE: Bids Due – Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Moote Companies Office, 60 Corporate Park, Suite 100, Irvine, CA 92606. BONDS: 10% Bid Bond, 100% Payment & Performance Bond. REQUIREMENTS: Prevailing Wage, Certified Payroll & Class “A” or “C-12” Contractor’s License.
Publish: March 12, 19, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 159-22
