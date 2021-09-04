CITY OF CHINO HILLS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
CDBG CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL PERFORMANCE AND EVALUATION REPORT (CAPER)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Chino Hills will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 7:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers of the City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive, to consider approval of the Program Year 2020-2021 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER). The report identifies the level of progress and accomplishments of the City in meeting the priorities and objectives of the City’s Consolidated Plan.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that if you challenge the above described action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at a public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City Council at, or prior to, the public hearing.
ALL PERSONS INTERESTED are invited to comment by personal appearance at the public hearing or by written response submitted at, or prior to, the hearing. Please direct any correspondence to the City Clerk, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709.
In compliance with the American with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate, please contact the City Clerk’s office at (909) 364-2620 or cityclerk@chinohills.org.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION may be obtained from the Community Services Department at (909) 364-2710, Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
DATED: September 1, 2021
s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, September 4, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 462-21
