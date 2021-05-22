SUMMARY FOR PUBLICATION -

ORDINANCE NO. 2021-005

Ordinance No. 2021-005:

     AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA, ADDING CHAPTER 8.75 TO THE CHINO MUNICIPAL CODE, REGULATING THE PARKING AND STORAGE OF HISTORICAL VEHICLES, AND AMENDING CHAPTER 10.30 TO ALLOW FOR THE PARKING AND STORAGE OF PERSONAL-USE COMMERCIAL VEHICLES.

     Ordinance No. 2021-005 consists of adding Chapter 8.75 to the Chino Municipal Code which provides definitions for the parking and storage of historical vehicles, and amending Chapter 10.30 to allow for the parking of personal-use commercial vehicles under certain conditions.

     Ordinance No. 2021‑005 was adopted by the Chino City Council on May 18, 2021 by the following votes:

AYES:       ULLOA, LUCIO, COMSTOCK, FLORES, POCOCK

NOES:       NONE

ABSENT:   NONE

     A copy of the full text of the Ordinance is available in the office of the City Clerk of the City of Chino.

Angela Robles, City Clerk

Publish:  May 22, 2021

Chino Valley Champion 259-21

CITY OF CHINO - ORDINANCE NO. 2021-005

