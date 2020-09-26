CITY OF CHINO HILLS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Community Development Director of the City of Chino Hills will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., through Zoom and pursuant to Section 3 of Executive Order N -29-20, issued by Governor Newsom on March 17, 2020 to consider Minor Use Permit No. 20MUP01. Please be advised that pursuant to the Executive Order, the meeting room will only be open to City staff and will not be open to the public. See instructions below.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Community Development Director of the City of Chino Hills will hold a public hearing at the time and place indicated above for Minor Use Permit No. 20MUP01.
PROJECT DESCRIPTION: To consider Minor Use Permit No. 20MUP01, to allow the operation of an after-school program within the existing on-site classroom building located at Chino Valley Community Church.
PROJECT LOCATION: The project is located at 14161 Peyton Drive.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that staff has determined that the proposed project is categorically exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Section 15301 Existing Facilities of the CEQA Guidelines. The proposed project would allow the operation of an after school art program within an existing church classroom building. Therefore, staff has determined that the project is exempt from review under CEQA.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that if you challenge the above described project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Community Development Director at, or prior to, the public hearing.
ALL PERSONS INTERESTED are invited to be present and comment remotely as follows:
Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone, or Android device:
Please use this URL https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87939548952
PLEASE NOTE: If joining the meeting via Zoom, your phone number will appear on the screen.
Or join by phone: +1(669) 900-6833
Enter Meeting ID: 879 3954 8952
If you want to comment during the public comment portion of the agenda, Press *9 and we will select you from the meeting cue.
Please be advised that joining the meeting may display your telephone number or computer name. Options are available to anonymize this information. Contact the department Administrative Assistant if you need help with this option.
To give the department Administrative Assistant adequate time to print out your comments for consideration at the meeting, please submit your written comments to eortiz@chinohills.org prior to 11:00 a.m.; or if you are unable to email, please call the department Administrative Assistant at (909) 364-2742 by 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.
If you wish to have your written comments read to the Community Development Director during the hearing, please indicate in the Subject Line "FOR ORAL COMMENT ON MINOR USE PERMIT 20MUP01." Comments that you want read to the Director will be subject to the three-minute time limitation (approximately 350 words).
Written comments that are only to be provided to the Community Development Director and not read at the meeting are not subject to a word limit and will be distributed to the Director prior to the meeting.
Pursuant to the Executive Order, and in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate in the meeting, please contact the department Administrative Assistant, (909) 364-2742 within 48 hours of the meeting. Additional information regarding this project may be obtained from Melissa Miller, Planning Technician I, with the Community Development Department at mmiller@chinohills.orgor (909) 364-2752. DATED: September 22, 2020
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, September 26, 2020
Chino Valley Champion 490-20
