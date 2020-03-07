NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
INVITING PROPOSALS
Notice is hereby given that the Chino Valley Independent Fire District (hereinafter referred to as District), with an Administrative Office at 14011 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709 (hereinafter referred to as Administrative Office), is inviting sealed bids as follows:
Bid No. 20-01
Fire Station 66 Remodel
The District is soliciting bids for the remodeling of staff bathrooms and the replacement of flooring. A non-mandatory pre-bid conference (meeting) will be held at 10:00 am, local time, on March 11, 2020, at Fire Station 66, located at 13707 Peyton Avenue, Chino Hills, California, 91709 to answer any questions and review existing conditions. Sealed bids must be received on or before April 1, 2020, by 4:00 pm, local time. Interested parties may obtain additional information from the District's Administrative Office or by visiting the District's website: www.cvifd.org .
Newspaper Posting Dates: March 7, 2020, and March 14, 2020 172-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.