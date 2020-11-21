CITY OF CHINO HILLS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Chino Hills Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 7:00 p.m., telephonically through Zoom and pursuant to Section 3 of Executive Order N-29-20, issued by Governor Newsome on March 17, 2020, to consider a request by the Orange County Flood Control District (OCFCD) to find that the location, purpose and extent of their proposed acquisition of flowage and inundation easements on properties owned by the City of Chino Hills (known as Assessor Parcel No’s 1027-492-01 and 1027-531-48) are in conformance with the City Of Chino Hills General Plan pursuant to California Government Code Section 65402(b). Please be advised that pursuant to the Executive Order, and to ensure the health and safety of the public by limiting human contact that could spread the COVID-19 virus, the Council Chambers will only be open to Commissioners and City staff and will not be open to the public. See instructions below.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that a determination has been made that the adoption of the resolution associated with proposed General Plan conformity finding is Categorically Exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) in accordance with Sections 15061(b)(3) and 15312 (Surplus Government Property Sales) of the CEQA Guidelines, and California Code of Regulations, Title 14, Chapter 3, Sections 15000-15387. Additional information regarding this item is available for public review at the City of Chino Hills Community Development Department, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709 during the following hours: Monday thru Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that if you challenge the above described action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at a public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Planning Commission at, or prior to, the public hearing.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS are invited to be present and comment remotely as follows:
Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone, or Android device:
Please use this URL https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87939548952
Or join by phone: +1(669) 900-6833
Enter Meeting ID: 879 3954 8952
If you want to comment during the public comment portion of the agenda, Press *9 and we will select you from the meeting cue.
PLEASE NOTE: If joining the meeting via Zoom, your phone number will appear on the screen unless you first dial *67 before dialing the number as sown. Contact the Planning Commission Secretary if you need help with this option.
To give the Planning Commission Secretary adequate time to print out your comments for consideration at the meeting, please submit your written comments to eortiz@chinohills.org prior to 5:30 p.m.; or if you are unable to email, please call the Planning Commission Secretary at (909) 364-2742 by 5:30 p.m.
If you wish to have your written comments read to the Commission during the hearing, please indicate in the Subject Line "FOR ORAL COMMENT ON OCFCD." Comments that you want read to the Commission will be subject to the three-minute time limitation (approximately 350 words).
Written comments that are only to be provided to Commission and not read at the meeting are not subject to a word limit and will be distributed to the Commission prior to the meeting.
Please note that if you join the hearing by calling in on the telephone rather than through a device with video, you will not be able to view the PowerPoint. If you would like a copy of the PowerPoint provided to you ahead of time, please contact the Planning Commission Secretary at eortiz@chinohills.org prior to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 to obtain a copy.
Pursuant to the Executive Order, and in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate in the Commission meeting, please contact the Planning Commission Secretary, (909) 364-2742 within 48 hours of the meeting. Additional information regarding this project may be obtained from Joann Lombardo, Director with the Community Development Department at (909) 364-2740 or jlombardo@chinohills.org.
DATED: November 18, 2020
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, November 21, 2020
