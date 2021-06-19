CITY OF CHINO HILLS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Community Development Director of the City of Chino Hills will hold public hearings on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., through Zoom and pursuant to Section 3 of Executive Order N -29-20, issued by Governor Newsom on March 17, 2020, for the following projects:
PROJECT #1: To consider Minor Use Permit No. 21MUP01, to allow the operation of a 2,592 square foot children’s learning center within the existing commercial space located at Chino Hills Marketplace.
PROJECT #1 LOCATION: The project is located at 4200 Chino Hills Parkway, Suite 910.
PROJECT #2: To consider Minor Use Permit No. 21MUP02, to allow the operation of a 4,166 square foot children’s learning center within the existing commercial space located at Chino Hills Professional Plaza.
PROJECT #2 LOCATION: The project is located at 2130 Grand Avenue, Suite A.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that staff has determined that the proposed projects are categorically exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Section 15301 Existing Facilities of the CEQA Guidelines. The proposed projects would allow the operation of a children’s learning center located in existing commercial centers. Therefore, staff has determined that the project is exempt from review under CEQA.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that if you challenge the above described project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Community Development Director at, or prior to, the public hearing.
ALL PERSONS INTERESTED are invited to participate in these hearings remotely by entering the Meeting ID 879 3954 8952 in the Zoom application or by phone at 1-669-900-6833.
If you wish to comment during the public comment portion of the hearing, Press *9 by phone or raise our hand in the Zoom application and we will select you from the meeting cue. Please be advised that joining the meeting may display your telephone number or computer name. Options are available to anonymize this information. Contact the department Administrative Assistant if you need help with this option.
If desired, you may submit your comments in writing no later than 11:00 a.m. on June 30, 2021. to eortiz@chinohills.org or if you are unable to email, please call the department Administrative Assistant at (909) 364-2742. Comments that you want read aloud to the Community Development Director will be subject to the three-minute time limitation (approximately 350 words). Comments received after the deadline will be made a part of the record on the next business day.
In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate in the hearing, please contact the department Administrative Assistant, (909) 364-2742 no later than 48 hours prior to the hearing. Additional information regarding this project may be obtained from Melissa Miller, Planning Technician I, with the Community Development Department at mmiller@chinohills.orgor (909) 364-2752. DATED: June 14, 2021
S/Melissa Miller, Planning Technician I
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, June 19, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 306-21
